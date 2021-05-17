Off-Road Motorcyclist Injured In Kandiyohi County Crash Sunday Afternoon

An off-road motorcyclist was injured in a crash in Kandiyohi County on Sunday afternoon.

On May 16, at about 2 p.m., the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 22000 block of 5th St NW, in rural New London, for a report of an off-road motorcycle accident.

Deputies learned a 20-year old male had fallen off of his off road motorcycle, and broken his leg. The New London ambulance transported the male to Rice hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the MN DNR, New London Ambulance, Willmar Ambulance, New London Fire Department and the Lakes Area Rural Responders.

Source: KLGR