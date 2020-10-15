Officer Matson to return home

(Waseca, MN) – Nine months after being shot in the line of duty, Waseca Police officer Ark Matson is coming home.

Waseca Police are inviting residents and Matson’s supporters to line the sidewalks of Highway 13 between the Waseca Junior/High School and the Public Safety building to welcome him home on Monday, October 19.

An escort of emergency vehicles will bring Matson past the pubic, so he can see everyone who came to greet him. The welcome ceremony will begin at approximately noon.

“The day we have hoped for is finally almost here,” said Waseca Police Chief Penny Vought. “Arik will soon be home with his family, his law enforcement family, and his friends.” Vought went on to thank the medical professionals, essential workers, and retired and current law enforcement workers who helped Matson during his healing journey.

Matson was shot in the head on January 6 while responding to a call about a suspicious person. He has most recently been recovering at a rehabilitation facility in Omaha, Nebraska.

Tyler R. Janovsky, 38, pleaded guilty to the shooting. He’s scheduled to be sentenced in November.