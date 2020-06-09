Officers slash tires of empty vehicles during protests

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Law enforcement agencies have acknowledged that officers slashed the tires of numerous unoccupied vehicles during the height of recent unrest over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Minnesota Department of Public Safety spokesman Bruce Gordon says troopers cut the tires in order to stop vehicles from “driving dangerously and at high speeds in and around protesters and law enforcement.”

Deputies from Anoka County also cut tires on vehicles during the protests connected to Floyd’s death on May 25, according to Anoka County Sheriff’s Lt. Andy Knotz. He says deputies were following orders from the state-led command center.