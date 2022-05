WADENA, Minn. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say an investigation into the deaths of two people in Otter Tail County is a case of murder-suicide.

Deputies responded to a residence in rural Wadena last Friday night where the bodies of two adults were found. In a statement Monday, authorities said a 25-year-old man fatally shot his 25-year-old wife and then took his own life.

Autopsies were conducted by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office in Ramsey. The couple has not yet been identified.