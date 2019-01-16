16-Year-Old Girl Calls Police on Her Dad for Taking Away Her Cellphone

A teenage girl in Ohio learned a hard lesson from police after she called them to her home on Saturday afternoon, according to the South Euclid Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to a home in South Euclid, Ohio, around 1:30 p.m. for a theft report.

When they arrived on scene, a 16-year-old girl who had called them said her dad stole her cell phone, according to police.

Officers spoke with the father who said he took the phone away to discipline the girl.

The teenager insisted it was theft and that she was entitled to the phone, police said.

The officers explained to the girl that having a cell phone under the age of 18 is a “privilege” and a not a “right” as she believed.

Before leaving, the officers instructed the girl to follow her father’s rules if she wanted to get her phone back, according to police.

The condition of the cellphone-less teenager is not known at this time.

