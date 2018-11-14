Old Chicken, Bongs, Ciggys, And Weed: Mankato Couple Facing Child Endangerment Charges

A Mankato couple is facing child endangerment charges after an investigation lead authorities to discovering deplorable conditions in which two children were living.

Kenneth Alexander James and Therese Ann Coughlan, both 26-years-old, were charged in Blue Earth County Court gross misdemeanor child endangerment.

According to the complaint, the River Valley Drug Task Force was assisting Rochester police with a murder investigation that led them to the home of James and Coughlan, where two couple’s two children, ages 3 and 4, were also living.

According to the complaint, agents said a strong smell of marijuana permeated the residence when they searched the home on October 16. The task force described the condition of the home a “total disarray,” and “unfit for a child to live.” Garbage and clothing covered most of the living room and floor, and pipes and bongs for smoking weed were scattered throughout the home. Marijuana, paraphernalia, scales, and vape-pens were within easy reach of the children in several areas, according to the complaint.

Photographs taken during the search showed cigarette butts scattered on the floors and the couch armrest, Pill bottles, butane lighters, and a knife were all accessible to the children. The complaint says dirty plates, open food containers, and beverage cans were located around the home. Old chicken was found in KFC buckets and on the floor.

James was not concerned with the condition of the household when agents asked him about it, according to the complaint. He told law enforcement the drugs in his home were the same as possessing alcohol. Coughlan told police the couple needed to be better about cleaning the home, and shouldn’t be leaving drugs and paraphernalia out in the open, according to the complaint.

The couple is due in court on December 13.+

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

