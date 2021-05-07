Old Crow Medicine Show coming to Mankato

Old Crow Medicine Show will return to Mankato this summer.

The Grand Ole Opry inductees will take the stage at the Vetter Stone Amphitheater on Thursday, July 29. Tickets start at $30 plus fees and go on sale Friday, May 14 at 10 a.m.

Old Crow Medicine Show got their start busking on street corners from New York state to Canada in 1998. They eventually landed in Boone, North Carolina where they caught the attention of folk icon Doc Watson while playing in front of a pharmacy. He invited the band to play at his festival, MerleFest.

The band has won two Grammy Awards, including Best Folk Album and Best Long Form Music Video.

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster or at the Mayo Clinic Health System Box Office.