Old Dominion announces Mankato show

CMA Vocal Group of the Year Old Dominion will perform in Mankato this winter.

The band recently announced their upcoming No Bad Vibes tour, which includes a show in Mankato on Friday, February 17, 2023, at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. Special guests Frank Ray, Kassi Ashton, and Greylan James are opening acts.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 28 at 10 a.m. at the Event Center ticket office and online.

Old Dominion is a CMA Album of the Year nominee. The multi-platinum-selling, chart-topping band is a four-time reigning CMA Vocal Group of the Year and five-time ACM Group of the Year.