Old Farmer’s Almanac Releases Winter Forecast for Minnesota

Imagine a time where going outside during a Minnesota winter doesn’t require shoveling 20 inches of snow from your driveway, or when the cold air doesn’t take your breath away as soon as leave your house.

Such a wonderland might exist right here in Minnesota this coming winter.

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, most Minnesota in for a warm and dry winter, although a sliver of southern Minnesota and all of Iowa are looking at a warm and wet winter pattern.

“Our milder-than-normal forecast is due to a decrease in solar activity and the expected arrival of a weak El Niño, which will prevent cold air masses from lingering in the North,” the Almanac says.

Other climate experts agree.

In July, climatatologists from NOAA released data suggesting that there is at least a 50 percent chance Minnesota experiences a warmer-than-normal start to winter in December, January and February.

Can we trust the Old Farmer’s Almanac?

Well last year it did predict a mild and dry winter for the northern two-thirds of Minnesota, which was partially true until late-season snowstorms pounded the region.

Source: bringmethenews.com

