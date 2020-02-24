Olinger charged with murder

(Mankato, MN) – A Mankato mother who allegedly abused her toddler, leading to the baby’s death has been charged with murder.

Amended charges of felony second and third-degree murder were filed against Chelsea Rae Olinger, 27, on Monday in Blue Earth County Court. Olinger is still charged with second-degree assault. A charge of malicious punishment of a child was also added.

A criminal complaint indicated the 16-month old child died of complications of multiple blunt force injuries. The baby’s manner of death was listed as a homicide.