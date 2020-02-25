Olive Garden Treats Leap Year Babies to Free Desserts and Entree Deals
More than 200,000 people were born on leap day in the United States. Since Feb. 29 only rolls around every four years, those folks are stuck celebrating a day earlier or later.
Olive Garden wants to help them make up for those lost official celebrations this leap year with a special treat. Each “leapling” guest who comes in on Feb. 29 will receive four free dolcinis to make up for those lost birthday years.
There are three flavors listed on the current menu — wild berry, chocolate mousse and strawberry white chocolate — so you might need to double up on the petite desserts but seasonal flavors may be available.
Those whose birthdays are nowhere in sight can still enjoy a deal. On Feb. 29, the chain is offering take-home entrees for just $2.29 (2-29, get it?). Diners can opt for fettuccine Alfredo, five cheese ziti al forno or spaghetti with meat sauce.
Source: bakersfield.com