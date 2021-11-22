Olivia police officer cleared in fatal shooting from July

MANKATO, Minn. (AP) — A police officer in the western Minnesota town of Olivia won’t face criminal charges over a fatal shooting in July.

Minnesota Public Radio reports that Blue Earth County Attorney Patrick McDermott says Officer Aaron Clouse acted within the law when he killed Ricardo Torres Jr. July 4.

According to an investigative summary, Clouse was putting up a surveillance camera in an alley when he radioed that shots had been fired. Clouse said he’d seen Torres carrying a gun and told him to drop it. Torres allegedly responded that Clouse should drop his, and pointed a shotgun at the officer, who then shot Torres.