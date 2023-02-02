Olmsted County attorney appointed to bench in 3rd Judicial District

Governor Tim Walz has appointed an Olmsted County attorney to the bench in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District.

Debra Groehler will replace Judge Jodi L. Williamson as District Court Judge. Groehler will be chambered in Mantorville in Dodge County.

Groehler is a managing attorney in the Civil Division of the county attorney’s office. She supervises a team of attorneys who handle child & adult protection, and juvenile delinquency cases.

The 3rd Judicial District includes Waseca and Freeborn counties.