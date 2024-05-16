Olson Auto abruptly closes Courtland location

Olson Auto in Courtland has closed its doors.

Owner Justin Olson confirmed the closure to SMN. He said the business closed Tuesday, but declined to give a reason.

Olson said the employees were all offered employment.

“Yeah, we offered everybody employment,” he told SMN. “Some people live too far away, so it didn’t really work, but we were able to keep about half,” Olson said. He declined to give a give the number of employees that entailed.

A former employee told SMN that the workers were terminated without notice on Tuesday. The worker said to their knowledge, no one was offered severance or jobs at another location. The cars on the lot were picked up by semi trucks on Wednesday morning, according to the source.

Olson says the dealership was leasing the building.