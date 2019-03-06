On your list: Hall & Oates to play the Minnesota State Fair

(St. Paul, MN) – Whoa-oh here she comes!

Daryl Hall and John Oates have been confirmed to play the Great Minnesota Get Together. The pair will perform at the 2019 Grandstand Concert Series on Wednesday, August 28.

Hall & Oates debuted on the music scene in the 1970’s, and have since sold more albums than any duo in music history. Between the mid-1970’s and mid-80’s the pair scored six #1 singles, including Rich Girl, Kiss on My List, Private Eyes, I Can’t Go for That, Maneater, and Out of Touch. They have been inducted into the Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame.

Tickets are available starting March 8th at 10 a.m. through Etix, or by calling (800) 514-3849. Tickets will also be available at the state fairgrounds ticket office from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, March 8th.

Hall & Oates will join several artists already confirmed for the 2019 Minnesota State Fair: Hootie & the Blowfish with Barenaked Ladies, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Lionel Richie, and Brandi Carlile.

