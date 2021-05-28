One additional COVID-19 case recorded in Mower County Friday for cumulative total of 4,699

Mower County logged 4,570 confirmed and 129 probable COVID-19 cases Friday for a cumulative total of 4,699 since the onset of the pandemic, up one from Thursday, according to statistics released Friday by the Minnesota Department of Health. Health officials stated that 42,625 healthcare workers in the state have now tested positive for the virus, and just over 588,500 people have been reported as no longer needing isolation.

Olmsted County recorded 13,346 cumulative cases Friday, a rise of eight from Thursday, Steele County reported 3,956 cumulative cases Friday, up two from Thursday, Freeborn County now has 3,451 cumulative COVID-19 cases, which was unchanged from Thursday, Dodge County confirmed 1,866 cumulative cases Friday, up three from Thursday and Fillmore County reported 1,571 cumulative COVID-19 cases for the second straight day Friday.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 364 positive COVID-19 tests in the state Friday for a cumulative total of 600,767, and they added that there were five additional COVID-19 related deaths reported in the state from Thursday to Friday for a cumulative total of 7,408 since the onset of the pandemic. A total of 32,021 COVID-19 patients in Minnesota have required hospitalization since the start of the pandemic, and 6,493 of those patients have required treatment in intensive care units.