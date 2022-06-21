One camper killed, another injured during storms in MN

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (AP) — One person is dead and another hospitalized after a tree fell on a camper during severe storms in Douglas County.

The sheriff’s office received a number of reports of storm damage just after 11 p.m. Monday. Then dispatchers received a call about 11:30 p.m. from Elmwood Resort on Lake Mary near Alexandria. The caller reported cries for help coming from the camper on which the tree had fallen.

Law enforcement officials arrived and found a man and woman trapped inside the camper. Alexandria firefighters help extract the victims. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The injured woman was taken to Alomere Health hospital in Alexandria.