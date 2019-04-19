One Dead After Jeep Goes Airborne In Crash On Highway 169

One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 169 in Bloomington.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened around 12:50 a.m. on southbound Hwy. 169 at Anderson Lakes Parkway.

The crash report indicates that a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling at a high rate of speed when it went off the road, went airborne and struck a tree before coming to a rest in a holding pond.

The driver of the vehicle, a 22-year-old St. Paul man, was not wearing a seat belt and did not survive the crash. He’s been identified as Devin Eric Gaines.

Seventy-four people have died on Minnesota roads in 2019, according to the Minnesota Department of Traffic Safety. That number is slightly up from 70 at the same time a year ago.

Source: bringmethenews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook