One dead after vehicle crashes in Warsaw town hall

The Rice County Sheriff’s Office says one person has died after a vehicle crashed into the Warsaw Town Hall Thursday night.

A press release says the vehicle was westbound on 230th St when it crashed into the Dalton Ave building.

First responders were dispatched to the scene at 9:25 p.m., where they found the building and the vehicle on fire. Deputies were initially unable to access the vehicle due to intense heat and flames, according to the relase, but after the fire was brought under control, human remains were discovered in the driver’s compartment.

The body was transported to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner for autopsy and identification.

The crash remains under investigation.