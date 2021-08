Le Sueur police say one has person died as a result of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night.

Police responded to the crash at 10:18 p.m. near the 900 block of North Commerce St in Le Sueur.

Officers rendered aid to the lone occupant of the vehicle, but he later succumbed to his injuries, according to a press release from the Le Sueur Police Department.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.