One dead following rural Nicollet County crash

One person is dead following a morning crash in rural Nicollet County Thursday.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash at 6:32 a.m. in New Sweden Township, east of Lafayette and south of Gaylord.

A press release from the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office says an International 9000 was turning onto westbound County Rd 1 from 481st Ave when an eastbound Subaru struck the truck’s trailer.

The male driver of the Subaru was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato and later succumbed to his injuries, according to the release. His name will not be released at this time.

The driver of the truck was identified as Allen Otto Dauer, 56, of New Ulm. Dauer wasn’t injured in the crash.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

The state patrol and Lafayette Fire and Ambulance assisted at the scene.