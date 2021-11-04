One dead in crash with semi in Renville County

One person is dead after a semi and a compact SUV collided at a rural Renville County intersection Wednesday evening.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Mayran Isse Jama, 75, of Willmar, was pronounced dead at the Olivia hospital after the crash, which happened just after 6:30 p.m. at Highway 71 and Renville Co Rd 11.

The patrol’s crash report says Jama was a passenger in the SUV, which was westbound on the county road at the time of the crash.

The SUV was driven by Naima Hussein Mohamud, 27, of Willmar. Mohamud suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital in Olivia.

The semi, which had been northbound on Highway 71, was driven by Tyler Lawrence Scherping, 19, of Freeport. Scherping wasn’t injured.