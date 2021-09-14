      Weather Alert

One injured in crash involving school bus in Waseca

Sep 14, 2021 @ 6:18am

The Minnesota State Patrol says one person was hurt, but no serious injuries were reported in a crash involving a school bus in Waseca.

The three-vehicle crash happened just after 3 p.m. on Highway 13.  A school bus, a Nissan, and a Ford were all northbound on the highway when they collided near 13th Ave NW, according to a crash report.

The Nissan driver, Araceli Vega, 38, of Owatonna, was transported to Mayo Clinic Waseca with non-life threatening injuries.

The state patrol identified the bus driver as William Mark Radil, 62, of Montgomery.  The driver of the Ford F-250 was 29-year-old Brandon William Klug of Waseca.  Neither man was injured.

The crash report does not list any children or other passengers on the bus.

 

