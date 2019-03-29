One injured in single-vehicle rollover east of St. James

(Mankato, MN) – A Madelia man was injured this afternoon in a single-vehicle crash east of St. James.
Scott Richard Nelson, 58, was eastbound on Highway 60 when he drove off a curve. The Chevy GM4 he was driving entered the median and rolled, according to the state patrol’s crash report.
Nelson suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a health facility in St. James for treatment.
The crash was reported at 3:01 p.m.
