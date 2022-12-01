One injured, pet dies in Mankato apartment fire.

One person was injured and a pet was killed in an apartment fire Wednesday morning.

Mankato Public Safety responded to a structure fire at 1400 Warren St. Building C at 8:32 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke coming from the roofline and a second-story window. A person unable to escape an apartment was rescued by crews and then transported to a hospital for treatment. Their current condition is unknown.

The fire was extinguished and the pet that was killed in the blaze was recovered for the owners.

“Sleeping with your bedroom door closed provides a barrier and reduces the spread of smoke and fire,” says Sean Hayes, Public Safety Commander. “This individual’s door was closed and helped stop the spread of these elements in their bedroom.”

Damages are estimated at $75,000.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.