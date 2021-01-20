One injured, pets rescued from North Mankato duplex fire

One person was injured and several pets rescued from a North Mankato duplex fire Tuesday.

The North Mankato Fire Department was called to the scene of a garage fire at 32 and 34 Restless Court at 6:49 p.m.

When emergency crews arrived on the scene, they found vehicles on fire inside of the structure, with the garages of both units fully engulfed in flames, according to a press release.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze, keeping much of the fire damage to the garage, but the living areas of both units received smoke and water damage, according to the release.

One resident was treated on the scene for minor burns to the back and head, and several family pets were rescued from one of the units, says the release.

The fire remains under investigation by the North Mankato Fire Department and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office.