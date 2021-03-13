One last lick for Winter? Monday storm could drop up to 8 inches

It’s just one week from the official start of spring, but winter hasn’t been licked quite yet.

Forecasters are predicting heavy snow Sunday night into Monday, with southern Minnesota and northern Iowa looking like the main targets.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Blue Earth, Nicollet, and the surrounding counties. The watch is in effect Monday from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mankato’s local weather guy, Mark Tarello, says southern Minnesota can expect about 4 to 8 inches of snow.

Yes, winter looks likely to get in one last punch, but a seasoned Minnesotan knows that the end of winter is no reason to service and store the snowblower.

Spring brings plenty of winter-like weather to southern Minnesota, including an epic blizzard in April 2019 that crippled the region and created dangerous hazards.