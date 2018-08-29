One Less Place To Shop in New Ulm

It’s been a long run for Retzlaff’s Ace Hardware and Paint in New Ulm, but the downtown landscape will forever change with the storefront’s impending closure.

After 131 years in business, Retzlaff owners Brad and John Retzlaff have announced they’ll liquidate the hardware portion of the business. The brothers announced Wednesday they’ll hold a Celebration Sale to thank their loyal customers for the many years of successful business.

The Minnesota Street storefront will close, but the small engine repair, marine and snowblower portion of the business will remain open in the back one-third of the store. According to Brad Retzlaff, the building will be up for sale. Retzlaff says they have another location ready for their remaining business if the building sells and they’re required to move.

Retzlaff’s was founded by Brad and John’s great-grandfather, F.H. Retzlaff in 1887. Brad Retzlaff said he still remembers the original wood floors that in place from when the business did horse shoeing. Besides hardware, Retzlaff’s sold farm implement and carriages, and later, Dodge vehicles.

Brad Retzlaff recalled how the store changed as he grew up, spending his summer’s and evening after school working at the family business. He reminisced the era when indoor smoking was still allowed. Brad said his father, Mark would walk into the store at 4:30 every day and light up his cigar. “I’ll never forget that smell,” he said.

Despite the closure signifying the end of an era, the brothers emphasize the sale is a celebration of their many successful years in downtown New Ulm. The sale begins on August 30 at 8 a.m, and won’t end until the walls are bare. The Retzlaff’s expect the store to remain open for approximately 12 weeks for the liquidation.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

