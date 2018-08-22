One Of Two Men Charged In Alleged Bathroom Rape At Mankato Party

Blue Earth County has charged one man in the rape of a women who was allegedly sexually assaulted by two men at a party.

Twenty-two-year-old Latjor Biel Gatokuoth faces five counts of felony criminal sexual conduct charges. Gatokuoth has no permanent address.

According to the criminal complaint, Gatokuoth and the alleged victim met at the party. The woman told police she’d consented to sex with Gatokuoth at first, but he began to do things she didn’t like. She said she took the opportunity to leave the upstairs bathroom they were in when someone knocked on the door.

The victim later went to the downstairs bathroom and was surprised to find Gatkuoth already in bathroom, according to the complaint. She told investigators that Gatkuoth began kissing and having sex with her, while she cried and did not participate.

Another man then walked in the bathroom while Gatkuoth was still having sex with her and forced her to perform oral sex, according to court documents. That man has not been identified. The victim said she recalled seeing blood on her hands, arm, and shirt and was spitting up blood when the rape was broken up by witnesses at the party.

The victim told police in an interview the following day that her entire body and throat were sore as a result of the assault.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

