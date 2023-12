One person was injured when an SUV and a pickup collided in Fairmont just before 7 p.m. Thursday.

The state patrol says the SUV was westbound on Johnson St and the pickup was southbound on Highway 15 when the vehicles collided.

The pickup driver, Christine Laue, 47, of Fenton, Iowa, was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with non-life threatening injuries.

The SUV driver, 30-year-old Ashley Metteer, of Welcome, wasn’t injured.