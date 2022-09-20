One person transported to hospital; lockdown at Mankato West lifted
September 20, 2022 1:30PM CDT
A soft lockdown at Mankato West High School that was put in place Tuesday afternoon has been lifted.
An email to parents from school administrators says the lockdown was due to a “medical emergency in the parking lot by the baseball field.”
A press release from Mankato Public Safety says an individual was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato by ambulance. Further information was not available.
Police say the soft lockdown has been lifted.