One person transported to hospital; lockdown at Mankato West lifted

September 20, 2022 1:30PM CDT
A soft lockdown at Mankato West High School that was put in place Tuesday afternoon has been lifted.

An email to parents from school administrators says the lockdown was due to a “medical emergency in the parking lot by the baseball field.”

A press release from Mankato Public Safety says an individual was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato by ambulance. Further information was not available.

Police say the soft lockdown has been lifted.

Several police cruisers were on the scene at the Mankato West baseball fields. Sept 20, 2022

 

