Online Dating Red Flags

Let’s talk about dating deal-breakers. Relationship expert Elizabeth Denham spent 5 years weeding through online dating profiles to come up with a list of red flags. And she says, if you’re serious about finding love, you need to weed out people with these traits.

First: The list makers. The people who write everything they don’t want on their profile page, or share that info on your first date. The list usually includes liars, cheaters, and manipulators. The list-makers are either not over their last relationship… or they’re describing their dating history, and still holding a grudge.

Another dating red flag: The woe-is-me attitude. They start saying things like: “I’m leaving you a voicemail… you’re either busy, or you’re avoiding my calls.” Or “I just don’t think I’m good enough for you.” They’re either trying to make you feel guilty… or trying to force you tell them how wonderful they are.

Finally: If someone starts a phrase with the word “technically,” run! “Technically” is the first word used before a lie, however small. Let’s say on their dating profile a woman says she’s divorced. Then, you meet and you ask how long she’s been divorced. If she says, “Technically, I’m not divorced. But we might as well be. We just have to sign the papers.” Stop right there – because she’s already lied to you.

Source: tesh.com

