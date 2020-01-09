Online fundraiser for Officer Matson

(Waseca, MN) – An online fundraiser for a Waseca police officer wounded by gunfire has raised over $100,000 in under twenty-four hours.

The GoFundMe page was created to help Officer Arik Matson’s family with medical expenses and everyday needs while he is hospitalized.

Officer Matson was shot in the head while responding to a disturbance call at a Waseca residence on Monday night. He is hospitalized at North Memorial in Robbinsdale, where he was listed in critical condition Tuesday night.

The suspect has been identified as 37-year-old Tyler Robert Janovsky, who was released from prison in September 2019.