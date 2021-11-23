Online fundraiser started for Dakota 38+2 ride

Next month, horseback riders will contend with brutal cold and weather conditions as they set out in memory of the men killed in the nation’s largest mass execution in history.

The Dakota 38+2 Memorial ride will leave from Lower Brule, South Dakota on Friday, December 10. They are scheduled to arrive at their final stop, Mankato’s Reconciliation Park, the day after Christmas, December 26.

During the 300 mile trek, the riders will make stops in Vesta, Redwood Falls, Fort Ridgely, and Courtland.

An online fundraiser has been started for the ride, which is done each year to bring awareness to the execution, which happened in 1862.

