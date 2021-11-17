Online fundraiser started for hammer assualt victim

An online fundraiser has been started for a rural Good Thunder man who was viciously attacked with a hammer last week.

Arnold “Arnie” Lillo is “doing amazing,” according to his friend Robin Block, who set up the Go Fund Me page for the 83-year-old victim. The page says a meal train has been established for Lillo, and he’ll meet with a neurosurgeon soon.

On Nov 10, Lillo was attacked from behind and hit in the head with the hammer. Brandon Lee McMurtrey, 34, has been charged with felony counts of 1st-degree assault, 1st-degree robbery, and 2nd-degree assault in connection with the incident. More charges are expected to follow.

To date, the online campaign has raised more than $5,875.