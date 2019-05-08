Online predator sentenced to 2 months jail

(Mankato, MN) – A Mankato man caught attempting to solicit young girls during a police sting was sentenced Monday.

Thirty-five-year-old Travis Scott Leuer was convicted of “engaging in electronic communication relating or describing sexual conduct with a child.” He was sentenced to 60 days in the Blue Earth County Jail Blue Earth County Court District Judge Krista J. Jass. Leuer will serve his time on work release.

Two additional charges were dismissed as part of a March plea bargain: soliciting a child (or believed child) through electronic communication to engage in sexual conduct and distributing material that relates or describes sexual conduct to a child electronically.

Leuer was also ordered to pay $1,500 in fines and was placed on three years of supervised probation. He is also required to register as a predatory offender and is not allowed contact with anyone under 18 years of age. His felony conviction will be reduced to a misdemeanor conviction pending successful completion of probation.

In May 2018, Leuer had a conversation with an undercover agent he believed to be a 14-year-old girl. During the conversation, Leuer – using a screen name of “little_freak” – described sexual activity he desired, including oral sex.

