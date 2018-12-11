Only In Southern Minnesota: Horses Pull Stranded Semi Up Icy Hill

You know you’re from southern Minnesota when…a pair of Belgium horses pulls a semi up an icy hill.

Really. A Minnesota couple with Amish roots were surprised that a video of their 13-year-old Belgium horses Prince and Molly went viral so quickly.

In a Facebook post, Lizzie Hershberger said “Most people post things everyday trying to get it go wild on social media, I wasn’t even trying. I didn’t even know a video could go viral in less then 24 hours. I now know how fast a video/photo can go. My intention was just to share the video to show how my husband Jake’s Amish born and raised blood is still in him. He loves working with his Belgium team a few times a week.”

The Hershberger’s, who live in Fillmore County near Canton, utilized their horses to help the stranded semi driver, who filmed the entire incident.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

