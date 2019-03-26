Ooo-wah-ah-ah-ah!  Disturbed to rock Mankato Civic Center in July

(Mankato, MN) – Are you down with the sickness?

Two-time Grammy-nominated Disturbed will bring their powerful live show to the Mankato Civic Center July 21st as they begin the second leg of their Evolution tour.

One of the most successful rock bands in modern history, Disturbed has sold 16 million albums globally and scored 12 #1 singles since their inception in 1996.

Tickets to Disturbed with special guest Pop Evil go on sale Friday, March 29th at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online. Every ticket purchased online also includes a choice of CD or digital download of the band’s 7th album, Evolution.

Anyone who is a Citi cardmember will have early access to purchase tickets, beginning Wednesday, March 28th at 10 a.m.

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © 2019 Southern Minnesota News – Alpha Media Mankato. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)