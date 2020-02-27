Open Door Health offering free dental screening for kids in 6 counties

(Mankato, MN) – Open Door Health Center is offering free dental screenings for children at schools in six southern Minnesota counties.

Children will get a dental screening, fluoride varnish, sealants (if appropriate), tooth care instruction, and supplies. Parents will also receive a report card, which will outline areas of concern or need for follow-up treatment.

Open Door will partner with schools in Blue Earth, Nicollet, Watonwan, Waseca, Brown, and Martin counties.

To qualify, children must attend one of 16 schools (listed below), and must not have a regular dentist. Parents will need to register their children in order to qualify. Registration forms can be found at ODHC’s website.

If your child attends one of these schools, they can still be registered for spring visits: Roosevelt Elementary, LCWM Elementary, Jefferson Elementary, MCW – Sherburn Elementary, MCW – Trimont Elementary, Kennedy Elementary, Washington Elementary, Franklin Elementary, Northside (St. James) Elementary, Monroe Elementary, St. Peter South Elementary, St. Peter North Elementary, Rosa Parks Elementary, Butterfield Elementary, Fairmont Elementary, Sleepy Eye Elementary.