Open house for Jefferson Quarry redevelopment plans

An open house will be held Thursday to reveal a potential redevelopment concept for the Jefferson Quarry.

The refined, high-level concept was created based on public input. Attendees can also learn about the next steps for the Jefferson Quarry redevelopment.

The quarry is privately owned and the property owner is working with the city to discover its possible uses.

The open house will be tomorrow at the Kato Ballroom banquet room from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

