Open house scheduled for Highway 14/Highland Ave roundabout project in New Ulm

The public is invited to attend an open house to learn about the upcoming Highway 14/Highland Ave roundabout project in New Ulm.

The open house is Wednesday, April 17 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the New Ulm Municipal Airport. No formal presentation is planned and attendees are welcome to arrive anytime.

Staff from the Minnesota Department of Transportation and the contractor will be at the open house to provide more information about the project and answer questions.

Construction for the project begins in May. A single-lane roundabout will be constructed at the intersection with a new sidewalk and trail to connect to existing locations. Weather permitting, the project will be completed in early June.