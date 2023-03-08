Open house scheduled for Highway 22/Dodd Rd design concepts

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is seeking community feedback on the design concepts for a future Highway 22/Dodd Rd project in St Peter.

MnDOT, in partnership with the city and Nicollet County, is inviting the public to attend an open house on Wednesday, March 15 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the St Peter Community Center Senior Room. No formal presentation is planned, and attendees can arrive anytime to review concepts, talk with project staff, and share input.

Those unable to attend the open house can view design concepts on the project website and complete an online survey to provide input through March 31.

Design concepts were developed with input from residents, businesses, and the St Peter school district. The current transportation study will help state and local officials identify ways to improve safety and mobility along Highway 22/Dodd Rd, eventually arriving at a preferred concept for the future project. Construction is currently slated for 2028.

VIEW DESIGN CONCEPTS & TAKE THE ONLINE SURVEY