Open house Tuesday for Blue Earth County Co Rd 11 reconstruction project

Blue Earth County residents who want to learn more about the County Road 11 reconstruction plans can attend an open house Tuesday night.

The planning process is underway for a section of roadway from the west Blue Earth County line to Co Rd 6. The planning work done so far will be shared at the open house and the public will have the opportunity to comment.

The project is a two-lane, 10-ton design. The road will get new pavement, driving lanes, shoulders, curbs and gutters, and flatter ditch slopes in the rural segments. Plans are to finalize the design this year with utility relocations and reconstruction occurring in 2024.

The open house will be at the Public Works office from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday.