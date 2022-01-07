Opening date set for North Mankato Caribou Coffee

Caribou Coffee is set to open its new location in North Mankato next month.

The Minneapolis-based coffee chain tells SMN the Upper North store will officially open on Tuesday, February 22. If you’re trying to retain that date, it’s TUESday, 2/22/22 for Caribou!

The new location is in the former Frandsen Bank building on Commerce Drive across from Culvers.

The Upper North store will be a traditional Caribou coffeehouse with both indoor & outdoor dining spaces and a drive-thru, according to Katie Welch Len, a spokesperson for Caribou.

The full menu of favorite Caribou drinks will be served. Food, including breakfast sandwiches, baked goods, and snacks are also on the menu.

Details about an official grand opening will be announced soon.