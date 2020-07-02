Operation Dry Water focused on keeping boaters safe on Fourth of July

(St. Paul, MN) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will join a nationwide effort to keep lakes and rivers safe for boaters during the holiday weekend.

Operation Dry Water will focus on boat operators who are under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The DNR and their public safety partners will work to make ensure that all boaters are safely enjoying the water. The campaign runs from July 3 – July 5.

The DNR says that boating under the influence is the leading contributing factor in boating accidents and fatalities.