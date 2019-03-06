Opioid overdose suspected in 38-year-old woman’s death; sheriff issues fentanyl warning

(Mankato, MN) – The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s office says the death of 38-year-old woman is believed to be an opioid overdose.

According to a press release from Captain Paul Barta, emergency personnel was dispatched to a residence on the Blue Earth-Nicollet County line at 7:17 a.m. this morning for an unresponsive female found in a bathroom by a family member.

Beth Leann Roulet was pronounced dead at the scene after unsuccessful life-saving attempts by first responders.

Small, light-blue colored pills discovered at the scene appear to be consistent with Oxycodone, but it’s possible the pills were counterfeit, according to the release. A number of investigations in Minnesota and beyond have revealed that counterfeit Oxycodone pills have contained fentanyl in the past.

Fentanyl is a highly concentrated synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s office is warning the public that counterfeit Oxycodone pills could be in the Mankato area. The pills found at the scene had the letter “M” on one side and the number “30” above a line on the other.

The investigation is ongoing.

