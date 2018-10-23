Oreo Candy Canes Are Here for the Holidays

Finally, a candy cane to get excited about! Sure, holiday treats that taste like a rotisserie chicken or a bowl of mac and cheese might make a funny gag gift, but are they really something worth snacking on as the festive season approaches? Probably not.

That’s where Oreo candy canes come in. The delicious desserts are made by Spangler Candy, and instead of tasting like a savory meal, they are designed to be reminiscent of America’s Favorite Cookie – a.k.a the Oreo. Per the product description these bad boys, which have an Oreo cookies and creme flavor, are ideal for “eating, tree decorations, stocking stuffers, gift baskets, holiday recipes and more!”

What’s more? These candy canes also come with their own Oreo-esque color scheme – a black and white creamy swirl meant to look just like one of the popular cookies. Even though the holiday season is still weeks away, Delish reports Oreo candy canes have already been spotted on supermarket shelves.

Though not released by Nabisco, the makers of Oreo cookies, these holiday-themed eats come hot off the heals of Oreo’s newest Halloween candy – chocolate-covered bars stuffed with vanilla creme and crunchy Oreo cookie pieces. Looks like Oreo is stepping up its game!

Since Oreo candy canes were first available to purchase around the holidays in 2017, and have now made a return appearance on supermarket shelves, the sweet treats already many devoted fans. “Nom nom nom,” tweeted one. An intrigued consumer added: “I just ordered those Oreo candy canes and will report back.”

