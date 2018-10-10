Oreo Rumored to Be Releasing Their Biggest Cookie to Date with ‘Most Stuf Oreos’

Just when we thought there couldn’t be any more creme packed in between two Oreos, the cookie company goes and outdoes themselves.

Oreo is reportedly making their most insane product yet: the Most Stuf cookie. On Sunday, as pointed out by Delish, Instagram food blog TheJunkFoodAisle posted a photo of a stack of Oreos that appear to be stuffed with nearly triple the amount of creme in a regular Oreo. The image is labeled with the words “Most Stuf Oreos Coming Soon” and claims to be an “actual product photo.”

Before now, Mega Stuf was the biggest chocolate cookie to come out of Oreo’s Wonder Vault, and of course the Double Stuf Oreos are a fan-favorite among those who want more creme with their cookies.

Though a representative for Oreo did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request to confirm the debut of the Most Stuf cookies, the company is known to step outside of the box with their wild flavor inventions and unique collaborations with brands.

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook