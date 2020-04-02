Organics recycling will continue in Mankato, resume in North Mankato

(Mankato, MN) – Mankato’s organic recycling collection will stay after a review determined the service could safely continue.

Collection sites are located at the Public Works Center on South Victory Drive, and at Sibley Park, near the animal impound.

In North Mankato, West Central Sanitation will resume organic recycling collection. Containers were re-delivered to to the Webster Avenue site Wednesday afternoon.

Special Environmental Technologies, the drop-off site for North Mankato’s organic waste, will only accept food waste from active customers until further notice.