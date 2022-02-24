Original Hot Lips Houlihan Passes Away

Los Angeles, Calf. — Sally Kellerman who stared as Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in the Movie M*A*S*H*, has died at the age of 84.

Her son, Jack Krane says he passed away early Thursday morning at an assisted care facility. She had been battling dementia.

Jack tells TMZ that she was diagnosed with dementia around 2017 and wasn’t doing well the last couple years. Her son says he last saw her Wednesday night, when it became clear to him it would be her last time seeing her, and he said his final goodbyes.

